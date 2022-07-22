Woman found not guilty of murder in husband’s shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has been found not guilty of murder in her husband’s shooting death.

Susan A. Behny, 75, was found not guilty by a 12-person jury Thursday according to the Journal Gazette.

Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Turf Lane near Aboite Center Road at just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 8. 74-year-old Kenneth Ralph Behny was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun in the early morning hours. His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Court documents revealed that Susan told detectives that Kenneth went to bed around 7 p.m. the night before. The couple slept in separate beds, and Susan told police that when she went to wake him up, she found him dead with a gunshot wound.

Detectives found a large bruise on her upper arm, consistent with shooting a shotgun. Witnesses also told police that the couple did not have a good relationship.