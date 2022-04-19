Wife arrested and charged in husband’s murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of a Fort Wayne man who was found dead in his home last November has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Susan Behny, 74, was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in the death of her husband, Kenneth Ralph Behny, 74, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

RELATED: Fort Wayne Police investigating a suspicious death in Aboite Township home

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3600 block of Turf Lane near Aboite Center Road at just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers found a man dead inside.

Court documents say Susan told detectives that Kenneth went to bed around 7 p.m. the night before. The couple slept in separate beds, and Susan told police that when she went to wake him up, she found him dead with a gunshot wound. Detectives say Susan told them that she didn’t murder her husband or hire someone to kill him and was very calm during the interview.

Detectives also found a large bruise on her upper arm, consistent with shooting a shotgun. Witnesses also told police that the couple did not have a good relationship.