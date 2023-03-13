Woman dies as a result from crash last week with LaGrange County deputy

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A LaGrange woman has died as a result of a crash last week with a LaGrange County deputy.

The initial investigation into the crash showed that on March 8 the deputy was traveling north on South Detroit Street in LaGrange when a 2011 Buick turned out of a parking lot to go south on South Detroit, resulting in the crash.

The passenger in the Buick, identified as Barbara Ebert, 87, of LaGrange, died March 12.

The crash remains under investigation and will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for a full review when completed.