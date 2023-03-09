LaGrange County deputy injured in crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police troopers were requested to investigate a crash in LaGrange County that injured a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

The initial investigation shows that at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday the deputy was traveling northbound in the 800 block of South Detroit Street in LaGrange to assist another officer. A 2011 Buick then turned south out of a parking lot directly in the path of the squad car.

The driver of the Buick, an 80-year-old LaGrange woman, and her passenger, an 87-year-old LaGrange woman, were both taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The deputy was also transported to the hospital and his K9 partner was taken to a local vet.

Conditions are unknown at this time, but seatbelt use and airbag deployment in both vehicles is believed to have limited the severity of injuries sustained.

