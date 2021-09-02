Woman charged in April shooting deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is charged with felony murder and attempted robbery in connection to the shooting deaths of two women back in April.

Marina Zrnic, 31, is accused of the shooting that left Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30 dead at a home in the 800 block of Third Street according to the Journal Gazette.

Zrnic was identified by police as a person of interest in the shootings.

RELATED: Two Women killed in Third Street shooting

Police were called to the home at about 5:25 p.m. back on April 20 and found Dray and Shroyer suffering from gunshot wounds. Dray was pronounced dead at the scene, while Shroyer later died at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses say Joshua Dube was at the house rented by his brother-in-law, who died from a drug overdose a few days earlier. Friends believed that Dray was responsible for the overdose according to court documents.

Witnesses went on to say that Zrnic was texting with Dube and came over to the house with a shooter who shot the two women as they came out of the bathroom.

Dube then ran out of the home with bags of methamphetamine and cocaine. He was later arrested during a traffic stop that night.

Dube was charged with dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and a narcotic drug.

No charges have been filed against the shooter.