UPDATED: Two Women killed in Third Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two women have died after a shooting just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Third Street at about 5:25 pm. When they arrived, they found two unconscious women inside the home, both with apparent gunshot wounds. Jennifer Ann Dray,40, pronounced dead at the scene, while Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Both victims’ cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of their deaths was homicide.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with potential witnesses. No suspect information has been released yet. The shooting is still under investigation.