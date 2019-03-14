Woman charged after crash damaging Fort Wayne cafe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Columbia City woman has been arrested after crashing her car through the front of a popular Fort Wayne cafe.

Klemm’s Candelite Cafe on East State Blvd. has been condemned after 25-year-old Ashlee Abbott drove her car through the front of the building and hit a support beam at about 3:30am Wednesday.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that she admitted to police she had just used heroin a few minutes before the crash, which she had no memory of.

Customers say they hope the cafe rebuilds, as its one of just a few businesses at East State Village that haven’t closed or relocated.

Abbott is now charged with Operating While Intoxicated.