FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle crashed into Klemm’s Candlelight Cafe early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatchers with the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to Klemm’s around 3:27 a.m. near the intersection of State Blvd and Crescent Avenue.

The crash caused massive damage to the restaurant. The driver is in good condition according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

More details will be provided when we obtain them.