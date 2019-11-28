Windy Wednesday left thousands without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A windstorm that felled a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree in Fort Wayne also left 13,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Summit City in the dark yesterday.

As of the time of this article’s writing, just over 300 customers in Fort Wayne were still dealing with outages.

That’s just a portion of the 44,000 Hoosiers statewide that had their electricity service interrupted by strong wind gusts that knocked over trees, took down power lines, damaged fencing, and sent garbage cans flying.

According to the Associated Press, the National Weather Service recorded a 66 mph wind gust in Valparaiso, a 64 mph gust in Adams County and a 60 mph gust at Indianapolis International Airport.