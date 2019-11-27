Christmas on Broadway Tree felled by high winds

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): High winds have been wreaking havoc since mid-morning, with garbage cans being blown around and drivers struggling with higher profile vehicles.

According to our partners in News at ABC-21, the 40 foot blue spruce that was the centerpiece of last Friday’s Christmas on Broadway was toppled by wind late this morning. Officials from Associated Builders & Contractors as well as Mudrack Tree Service will be on scene this afternoon to determine the extent of the damage.

Steve Shine of Shine & Hardin Law Offices tells WOWO News that nobody was hurt when the tree toppled. Plans are to put the tree back in place on Friday.