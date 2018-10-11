Win for Purdue Fort Wayne students following online petition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue Fort Wayne students will remain “Purdue University” students on their diplomas.

Some students were upset after a proposal was made to add “Fort Wayne” to their diplomas. An online petition was made, calling for diplomas to simply say “Purdue University” as they do now.

Students argued the change would be a “noticeable difference” that may devalue their degrees.

In response to the petition, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels called Purdue Fort Wayne’s Chancellor, Ronald Elsenbaumer.

Elsenbaumer later announced Thursday the board of trustees decided to keep the name as is, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

There is one exception – the diploma will still read Purdue Fort Wayne at the bottom.

The board is set to discuss the diploma change at their meeting Friday.