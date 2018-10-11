PFW students upset over proposed addition of “Fort Wayne” to degrees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some Purdue Fort Wayne students are upset because of a proposal that would add the words “Fort Wayne” to their diplomas.

An online petition is calling for diplomas to simply say Purdue University, as they do now, as opposed to a proposal that would instead identify the diploma as coming from Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The Journal Gazette reports those behind the petition think the name change would devalue their degrees, arguing “when we joined the University, we were promised a Perdue degree.”

More than 18,000 signed a similar petition for Purdue University Northwest. The chancellor there is now lobbying Purdue to delay the wording change until 2023.

The school says the new wording is a way to “affirm more fully the identities” of the individual campuses.