FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne lawyer is Allen County’s newest judge.

Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed 46-year-old Andrew Williams to the Allen Superior Court, according to the Journal Gazette.

Williams will replace Judge Nancy Boyer, who retired last month after almost 30 years. She was the first female Allen County judge.

Williams will finish out her term, which expires in 2022. Williams, who has a law degree from Baylor University, will be sworn in sometime over the next two weeks.