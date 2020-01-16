Boyer to retire from Allen Superior Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Judge Nancy Eshcoff Boyer, the first woman ever to serve as an Allen County Judge, has announced that she will retire from the bench effective June 15, 2020.

Judge Boyer officially communicated her intent to retire to Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush today. She spent the past several days informing colleagues of her plans. Judge Boyer’s retirement concludes a career in law spanning nearly 45 years.

“All I have ever wanted to do was make a difference,” Judge Boyer said. “Being a Judge allowed me to do that in ways I never imagined. I’ve been a part of everything from improving the delivery of justice statewide to helping people keep their homes right here in Allen County. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to have served and so appreciative to the citizens of Allen County for their trust.”

Boyer was appointed to the bench by Governor Evan Bayh in August 1991. She was elected to her first full term in 1992 and re-elected in 1998, 2004, 2010 and 2016.

In addition to being the first female Judge in the county’s history, Boyer was Chief Judge in 2019 when Allen Superior Court had five female judges at the same time– a majority of the Court – for the first time in its history. She twice served as Chief Judge during 29 years on the bench.

Judge Boyer’s contributions to the Indiana judiciary have been recognized time after time with awards and leadership roles. She received the 2017 Leadership In Law honor from Indiana Lawyer and in 2011 received the Excellence in Public Information award from the Indiana Judges Association. Boyer was also honored in 2014 for her leadership, including a term as chair, of the Indiana Commission for Continuing Legal Education.