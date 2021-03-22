Wife sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for stabbing husband to death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who stabbed her husband to death last year was sentenced to more than 32 years in prison Monday.

Jamie Marsee, 25, was sentenced to 30 years for voluntary manslaughter and two years and 183 days for a previous conviction of invasion of privacy according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Marsee pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

Marsee was previously charged with murder, but prosecutors downgraded the charge after her guilty plea.

She stabbed her husband, Austin Harrison, 24, last May with a fishing filet knife after they were fighting over it in a parking lot in the 2000 block of E. Pontiac Street. Harrison kicked Marsee out of the house earlier the same day of the stabbing.

Harrison died at the scene.