Woman admits to murdering husband

By
Brian Davis
-

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has pleaded guilty to murdering her husband at his workplace.

25-year-old Jamie Marsee has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and invasion of privacy after fatally stabbing her husband to death last May.

The Journal Gazette reports that she stabbed 24-year-old Austin Harrison to death after an argument at Midwest Pile and Steel on Pontiac Street. Witnesses say she had gone to retrieve a child’s car seat.

The situation escalated when Harrison reportedly threw the car seat and that’s when she got a filleting knife from the back of her SUV and punctured one of his car tires before stabbing him.

She faces 32.5 years in prison when sentenced in March.

