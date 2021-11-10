UPDATED: Fort Wayne Police investigating a suspicious death in Aboite Township home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police responded to an unknown problem call at a residence in the 3600 block of Turf Lane near Aboite Center Road just after 1-PM Monday.

Officers found a man unresponsive in the home who was pronounced dead by paramedics. Officials say the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are not clear but are suspicious. No further details were released – the investigation is continuing.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Kenneth Ralph Behny, 74 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was a homicide.

The shooting is still under investigation.