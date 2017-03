FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has identified a man whose death was called “suspicious” by Fort Wayne police last weekend.

The Coroner says 55-year-old Stanley Ostermeyer of Fort Wayne died from gunshot wounds. He was found unresponsive in a home on Wiebke Street Saturday morning by a resident of the home, who called police.

The manner of Ostermeyer’s death is still pending, according to the Coroner’s office. Police are still investigating.