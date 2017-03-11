Police investigate suspicious death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a suspicious death.

Saturday morning, just before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to home in the 400 block of Wiebke Street to help paramedics with an unconscious person. Once there, police and medics found a man, dead, inside the home.

Police say a resident came downstairs, found the man unconscious, then called 911. Investigators are currently working to determine how and when the man died, and whether or not foul play was involved. They’re going door-to-door, checking if neighbors have any information and crime scene personnel are searching for any evidence that may exist.

The cause and manner of death, as well as the identification of the man, will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.