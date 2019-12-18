Whitley County deputy ready to move forward with new K9 partner

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Whitley County deputy who lost his K-9 partner in horrific fashion now has a new partner.

Deputy Gary Archbold’s K-9 partner “Cas” was killed back in July after a Fort Wayne man led police on a multi-county pursuit that ended when he crashed into Archbold’s car. The dog was trapped inside the vehicle, which caught fire.

Earlier this week, the Whitley County Sheriff announced Archobold’s partnership with his new K-9, also named “Whitley.”

He tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he misses Cas, but it’s time to turn the page and do the best he can to serve and protect. SOQ