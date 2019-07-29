New details released on multi-county pursuit that led to K9 Cas’ death

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Police have released new details on events leading up to the death of a Whitley County K9 Officer.

Clarence Shearer, 31 of Fort Wayne, was arrested earlier this month after being released from a local hospital. He has pending charges related to the pursuit, and subsequent crash, that took the life of police K9 Cas.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man arrested following Wednesday’s multi-county pursuit

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Shearer is also facing charges out of Marshall County, which include Attempted Armed Robbery, Attempted Auto Theft, Armed Robbery, Auto Theft, Theft and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

Court documents reveal that on Wednesday, July 10, Shearer picked up his brother, Avery, in a vehicle stolen out of Chicago. They were heading to Fort Wayne when the vehicle got a flat tire near an urgent care center in Plymouth.

A man sitting outside of the urgent care center told police that Shearer then opened the car door, pointed a gun at him and demanded his car. The man refused, telling Shearer to shoot him – he didn’t.

Shearer then went to another car, asked the driver for a light, and then pointed a gun at the driver and demanded his keys.

Shearer took the car, picked up his brother and they headed out onto US 30, but it did not take long before they were noticed by police and a chase ensued.

Court documents then report Shearer pulled over, instructed Avery to get out of the car with a gun, and then pulled off. Avery was arrested.

The police chase continued through Kosciusko County and into Whitley County, where Shearer crashed his car into a police vehicle, which resulted in Cas’ death.

RELATED: Multi-county pursuit ends in crash killing K9 officer

Whitley County charges are still pending, as the prosecutor reports he is still waiting for toxicology results.