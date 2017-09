INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): President Donald Trump will be in Indiana on Wednesday. He will be making remarks at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center Farm Bureau Building in Indianapolis, at 5:00 p.m., according to White House officials.

The planned visit comes as Trump is trying to persuade Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly to support a GOP-led tax overhaul effort.

