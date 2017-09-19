Indiana GOP says President Trump visiting Indiana next week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The Indiana Republican Party says President Donald Trump will visit the state next week.

The political party tweeted out the announcement Tuesday. It said Trump plans to visit Indiana next week, but provided no other details.

The planned visit comes as Trump is trying to persuade Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly to support a GOP-led tax overhaul effort. Donnelly had dinner with Trump and several other Republicans and Democrats at the White House last week.

Donnelly faces re-election next year and is considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats after Trump easily won Indiana in last year’s election.