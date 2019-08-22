West Noble High School teacher dies Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A popular West Noble High School teacher and former cross county and track coach has died.

Chuck Schlemmer, 58, was taken off life support and died late Wednesday, according to The Journal Gazette.

Schlemmer was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Schlemmer was struck while riding his bicycle on River Road. The driver that struck him has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

A GoFundMe fundraiser, titled “Team Schlem” raised just under $19,500 as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The money raised will help Schlemmer’s family pay for medical bills and funeral expenses. Additional funds raised will then go toward a scholarship that will be set up in his name.

