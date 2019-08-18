LaGrange man arrested after striking bicyclist, leaving the scene

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is facing charges after crashing into a bicyclist and then leaving the scene.

Noble County police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist on River Road south of County Road 900 North just after 5 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered a man was riding his bicycle on River Road when he was struck by a white GMC U-Haul van. The bicyclist was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center with multiple severe injuries.

The U-Haul, allegedly driven by Ryan Gravit, 45 of LaGrange, was eventually located in Ligonier after it was seen leaving the area with heavy damage to the windshield.

Gravit was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 4 Felony.