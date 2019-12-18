Weapon charge dropped against man involved in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Prosecutors have dropped a weapons charge man who was shot by police back in July.

When 19-year-old Noah Busche was shot in the hip, Fort Wayne police say the officer who shot him thought he had a gun… but no weapon was ever found.

The confrontation started when officers were called to Gateway Plaza on reports of a suspicious man with a gun sticking out of his pants.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report Busche allegedly lunged at the officer, who was not wearing a body camera.

Busche has pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and will receive a year of probation.