No charges filed against officer in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office says no charges will be filed against an officer in an officer-involved shooting in July.

The prosecutor’s office says there is no evidence of criminal liability in the incident, and no charges will be filed against Fort Wayne Police Officer Jason Fuhrman in connection to the shooting Noah Busche near Gateway Plaza on July 15.

RELATED: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, facing charges

Officers were called to the plaza that night on reports of a man, Busche, armed with a gun. Police pursued Busche, who ran toward Cambridge Blvd. Officers say he did something that caused an officer to shoot, striking Busche’s hip. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A firearm was not recovered from the scene. Busche is still facing charges of carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement. His case is still pending.

Officer Fuhrman was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident.