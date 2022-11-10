Warsaw stabbing suspect caught

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw Police say they have caught and arrested stabbing suspect John Robinson.

Robinson—who is accused of stabbing a man at a McDonald’s on Monday—was found hiding in a closet on Tuesday in a vacant home near S. Union Street and W. Winona Avenue. Police say tips led them to the home, which had an open back door.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident. He is facing a charge of felony residential entry. The Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office has placed a prosecutor’s hold in regards to the stabbing investigation.