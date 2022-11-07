Warsaw police looking for stabbing suspect

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, officers were originally called to the Kosciusko County Justice Building for a reported stabbing.

It was determined that the stabbing had taken place at the McDonald’s in the 300 block of N. Detroit St. and the victim drove himself to the Justice Building. Video showed an argument take place on the west side of the restaurant between the victim and the suspect, which turned physical, and resulted in the victim being stabbed with what is presumed to be a knife.

Police say that the victim, a 46-year-old Warsaw man, knew the suspect, believed to be John Robertson. Robertson is 48 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 169 pounds. He is reportedly homeless and believed to be armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Dispatch at (574) 372-9511.