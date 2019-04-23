Warrant issued for man charged with murder in Lake Ave. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with murder following a shooting on Lake Avenue earlier this month.

Police are searching for James L. Dodson Jr., 34, who is charged with murder in the death of Michael LoVett Jr., according to The Journal Gazette.

LoVett was found on the ground in front of a barbershop, suffering from gunshot wounds, on April 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The warrant issued Monday reports Dodson had been in the shop the day of the shooting, and got into an argument that was so intense he left before his haircut was finished.

Court documents then report he returned to the barbershop and shot LoVett.