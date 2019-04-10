Man killed in Lake Ave. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead after a shooting that happened in front of a barbershop on Lake Avenue last night.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Lake and Anthony Blvd. just before 6:30pm after multiple reports of gunshots. They found a man on the ground in front of the barbershop, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke with multiple witnesses about what they had seen or heard. Police are also trying to track down any nearby homes or businesses with surveillance cameras that might help with the investigation. If you have any information on the shooting, call the FWPD at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.