Warrant for arrest issued for man involved in deadly road rage incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A warrant for arrest has been issued for the man accused of beating another man to death on US 30 last week.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Brandon Cook, 27, is wanted on a count of involuntary manslaughter – a Level 5 felony.

On August 8, Cook allegedly got out of his vehicle at the US 30 and US 33 interchange, approached another vehicle, and beat the man inside during a fit of road rage. Cook then got back into his vehicle and drove off.

The man beaten was later identified as Orlando Fernandez, 60 of Fort Wayne. He died of cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Friday, August 10, Fort Wayne police converged on a garage on Goshen Road, which lead to a standoff. A woman was detained at the scene, and told police she was in Cook’s pickup truck at the time of the incident.

She also told police she tried to get Cook to surrender to authorities.

No charges have yet been filed, but anyone with information on Cook can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.