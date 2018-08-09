Man beaten to death at Fort Wayne intersection, victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead after an apparent road rage incident on US 30 in Fort Wayne yesterday.

Fort Wayne police were called to eastbound US 30 at the US 33 Interchange on the northwest side of town at about 5:30pm after witnesses say one man got out of his vehicle, approached another vehicle at the interchange, and beat the driver.

Then he got back into his vehicle and drove off.

The man who was assaulted, Orlando Fernandez, 60 of Fort Wayne, died on his way to a hospital.

It was later determined Fernandez suffered from Coronary Atherosclerosis Heart Disease, and died of cardiac arrest. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Fernandez is the 30th homicide victim in Allen County for 2018.

Police have spoken with witnesses on the scene and are asking anyone who might know what happened to contact them immediately.