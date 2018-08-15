Victims of fatal motorcycle crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a woman who were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday have been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

47-year-old Michael Kane and 44-year-old Christina Kane, both of Fort Wayne, were on a motorcycle that was hit by a second vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic near the intersection of Leesburg and Flaugh Roads Saturday evening.

Michael was the driver of the motorcycle, and Christina was a passenger. Both were ejected from the bike, with Michael dying at the scene and Christina succumbing to her injuries at a local hospital.

Michael and Christina Kane are the 15th and 16th motor vehicle crash fatalities in Allen County for 2018.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. There’s no word yet on why she drove into oncoming traffic, and the crash is still under investigation.