Fatal motorcycle crash on Flaugh Road Saturday, two dead and one injured

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Allen County Saturday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police were called to the intersection of Leesburg and Flaugh, south of U.S. 30, around 6:30 p.m. on reports of a crash.

An investigation revealed a black Sedan was traveling southbound on Flaugh Road when she crossed the center lane into northbound traffic, striking a motorcycle.

A man and woman were riding the motorcycle, and the man died upon impact. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Sedan was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Two juveniles were also in the Sedan at the time of the crash, but they were treated and released at the scene.