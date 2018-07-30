Victim in early Sunday morning shooting identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The man found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the American Legion Sunday has been identified.

Michael Ternell Carter, 40 of Fort Wayne, was found in critical condition around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of E. Lewis Street. He later died from his injuries.

His cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Carter is the 28th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Two other people were found injured at the scene, and were last listed in critical and serious condition.

The incident is still under investigation.