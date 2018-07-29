One dead and two injured in early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting leaving one man dead and two injured.

Around 2:00 a.m. early Sunday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots and multiple victims on the 700 block of E. Lewis Street. Once they arrived, they noticed lots of screaming and multiple people in a business parking lot. Police located two victims who had suffered from gunshot wounds. Officers had a difficult time securing the scene for medics and collection of evidence due to the fact that there were crowds of people and vehicles in the parking lot. Once paramedics arrived, they transported the two male victims to an area hospital. One of the victims was said to be in critical condition and the other in serious condition. A short time later, police were informed that a third gunshot victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and was said to be in critical condition. Later on, officers were advised that the first victim initially listed in critical condition was deceased and the victim in serious condition was downgraded to critical condition.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that there was some sort of altercation in the business involving multiple people. Those people were removed from the business and a short time later, witnesses heard gunshots in the parking lot.

Crime scene investigators checked the scene for evidence and tried questioning witnesses, however the investigation was hindered due to the amount of people and vehicles on the scene.

Detectives ask if you have any information regarding the incident to please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

The identity of the deceased victim as well as the manner of death will be announced at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s office. This case is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, The Fort Wayne Fire Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.