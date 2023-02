FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The victim from last week’s fatal shooting in the 6000 block of Bunt Drive in Fort Wayne has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Joyce A. Moore, 60, of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was ruled due to a gunshot would to the head and her manner of death a homicide.

Joyce marks the sixth homicide for Allen County in 2023.