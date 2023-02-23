Arrest made in Wednesday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the Wednesday morning shooting that left one woman dead.

Officers conducted a traffic stop shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night in the area of Julian Street and Wayne Trace in reference to the homicide that had occurred earlier in the day in the 6000 block of Bunt drive.

25-year-old Eric Underwood-McCarrol was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder. He is now confined at the Allen County Jail.