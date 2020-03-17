Vera Bradley annual sale cancelled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Coronavirus concerns claimed another victim yesterday: the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale.

Every year, tens of thousands of people from all over the world swarm the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the designer purse and bag maker’s annual sale, which promises deep discounts. But not this year, as the company announced on social media yesterday that the sale has been postponed from April 15th through 19th this year to April 7th through 11th 2021.

The annual sale provides a $5-million economic boost to Fort Wayne when you consider hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that the sale’s attendees stop at.

If you already bought a ticket to the sale you should be receiving an email soon about refund or credit options.