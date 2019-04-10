Annual Vera Bradley Sale begins today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the next five days, Fort Wayne will be packed with bargain hunters. The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held today through Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The annual event, which is the biggest of the year for the Coliseum in terms of attendance, brings in 45,000 people looking to pick up a handbag or two, and provides a $5-million economic boost to Fort Wayne when you consider hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that the sale’s attendees stop at.

The company will be displaying more than 600,000 pieces for the sale. The first couple of days are set aside for those who buy tickets to get in. You can do that at VeraBradley.com.

All attendees must register, and you can do that either at the Vera Bradley website or the Coliseum.