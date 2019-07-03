VA moves to “clarify, simplify” religious policies

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): The US Department of Veterans Affairs has overhauled its religious and spiritual symbol policies.

In the wake of situations where some VA hospitals across the country banned references to Christmas and removed Christian symbols from public view, the VA announced this week plans to “simplify and clarify” the department’s policies.

The department says the new policies will allow the inclusion, in “appropriate circumstances,” of religious content in publicly-accessible displays, as well as allowing patients and their guests access to religious literature and symbols during visits and treatment.

You can find the full policies here.