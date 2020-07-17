UPDATED: Victim in baseball bat attack at Apple Glen Walmart dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has completed an autopsy report in the death of a man who was beaten to death by a man with a baseball bat at the Apple Glen Walmart back on March 7.

Damarcus A. Walker, 44, died due to tracheal narrowing and cerebral edema and hemorrhage due to complications from blunt force injuries of the head. His manner of death was ruled a homicide. He is the 25th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

The incident is still under investigation.

EARLIER: 44 year old Demarcus Walker, the man attacked on March 7 outside of the Apple Glen Walmart has died, according to the Journal-Gazette.

Larry Gist, President of the Fort Wayne NAACP said he was notified at about 8:00 a.m. on April 11 by a family member who called to say that Walker had died while asleep.

The assault happened March 7th just before 10:30 in the morning when a man approached Walker and struck him multiple times with a baseball bat before fleeing the scene. That suspect was later arrested in Bluffton and was charged with attempted murder. WOWO’s original story can be found here.