Man severely beaten in Apple Glen Walmart parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a baseball bat this morning outside a southwest Fort Wayne Walmart.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened at 10:25am, when a white male in a gray hoodie and a black ski mask, last seen leaving the scene in a burgundy Chevy Impala (pictured above) with a cracked windshield, attacked a person in the parking lot of the Apple Glen Walmart. Witnesses told police he struck the victim several times, including after the victim was on the ground, before getting into the vehicle and fleeing.

Police tried to stop the car, but the suspect – who was still wearing the ski mask – was able to get away. The vehicle’s license plate had been removed and it was last spotted in Wells County.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous; if you see him, do not approach him — instead, get away from him and contact police.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Division and Crime Scene Technicians have canvassed the scene, and police have requested surveillance video from all nearby businesses.