FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Prosecutors have charged a man in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old last summer.

Ammar K. Haroun, 23, was charged Thursday with felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the Journal Gazette.

Police arrested Haroun Friday at 5:15pm for the July 21, 2018 murder of Carlos Hamilton in the parking lot of the North Coliseum Walgreens.