UPDATE: Man found dead in Walgreens parking lot Sunday identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked at a local Walgreens.

Officers received a call early Saturday morning just before 12:15 a.m., about an unconscious person inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walgreens located at 2400 N. Coliseum.

An employee who was closing the business made the call.

Officers arrived and located a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s).

He was later identified as Carlos M. Hamilton, 19 of Fort Wayne.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. His cause of death was later determined to be gunshot wound(s) and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Hamilton is the 27th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Since there were no witnesses on the scene, no suspect information is available.

Detectives will be looking at any available video surveillance from the numerous nearby businesses in search of what transpired. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.