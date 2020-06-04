UPDATED: Coroner: one death in fatal house fire ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has ruled that one man’s death in a fatal fire on April 10 was a homicide.

Marcos Ildefonso Casares, 37, homeless, was killed from multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death was ruled a homicide. This is the 11th homicide in Allen County in 2020.

Doak Stanley McBride, 51 of Fort Wayne, and Kyle Gregory Call, 32 of Fort Wayne, also died. McBride’s cause of death was ruled asphyxia due to an intentionally set house fire with a contributing factor of acute ethanol intoxication and cardiomegaly, with his manner of death ruled a homicide. Gregory’s cause of death was ruled to be due to inhalation of products of combustion (smoke inhalation), and his manner of death was also ruled a homicide.

The Fort Wayne police and fire departments were called to a fire on Friday, April 10 at 1:09 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rosement Drive.

One victim was pulled from the house and later died at a local hospital, while the other two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.