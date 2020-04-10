Three killed by early-morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people are dead after a fire in a Fort Wayne neighborhood early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive at about 1:10am. They found flames coming out of the single-story building’s front windows on arrival.

Firefighters made their way inside and immediately found the three victims in the living room. One adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

The two other adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was quickly brought under control and its cause is currently under investigation.