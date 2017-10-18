UPDATE: What’s next with Riverfront Development?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The members of the Riverfront Development Phase II & III Planning Group have been named. (The full list of members can be found at the end of this article.)

The group has been tasked to develop the scope of work for the next two phases of Riverfront Development. They will also prepare the Request for Proposals (RFP’s) for design, engineering, market analysis and land use.

During the first quarter of 2018, the group hopes to begin issuing the RFP’s.

The large focus of Phase II and Phase III will be encouraging private development adjacent to the St. Marys River. The objective is to include stakeholders and economic development entities that can help drive private development, according to Natalie Eggeman, spokesperson for the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.

Meantime, foundation work on the Park Foundation Pavilion (formerly referred to as the Compass Pavilion) will begin the week of October 23.

For more information, visit www.riverfrontfw.org.

The members of the Riverfront Development Phase II & III Planning Group are as follows:

Al Moll, Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Executive Director/Co-Chair

Mark Becker, Deputy Director Riverfront Development/Co-Chair

Steve McDaniel, Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Deputy Director Park Maintenance

Alec Johnson, Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Landscape Architect

Chris Cloud, Allen County Board of Commissioners Executive Assistant

Greg Leatherman, Community Development Division Director

Anne Marie Smrchek, City Utilities Program Manager

Paul Spoelhof, Community Development Senior Planner

Nancy Townsend, Redevelopment Director

John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., Executive Vice President of Economic Development

Patrick Zaharako, City of Fort Wayne, Assistant City Engineer