Fort Wayne Parks Department unveils performance pavilion plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A performance pavilion was unveiled Thursday as part of the riverfront development plan.

The Fort Wayne Parks Department unveiled the pavilion, which will cost $1.5 million and has indoor and outdoor seating, at a board meeting Thursday . It’s tentatively being called Compass Pavilion, according to the Journal Gazette.

The pavilion would be on a property next to the St. Marys River near the Wells Street bridge, but the city hasn’t obtained the property yet. The idea of a pavilion was introduced earlier this year.

Thursday was the first time the drawings were shown publicly, parks director Al Moll told the Journal Gazette.

The pavilion could be rented for special events because it will have restrooms and a prep kitchen.

